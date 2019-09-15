Local Matters

September 15, 2019 - 4:47pm

Batavia Downs sidelined in effort to acquire former Kmart property

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Downs, video, batavia, Kmart.
During last night's Sire Stakes at Batavia Downs, Western OTB President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek said another company is under contract to purchase the former Kmart location on Lewiston Road, which sits across Park Road from the southern end of the race track.

Western OTB had been interested in acquiring the property to convert into a multi-use facility -- concerts, sporting events, convention center.

Wojtaszek said WOTB doesn't know the name of the potential purchasers, which is conducting due diligence on the acquisition now, but if the deal goes through, he said, Batavia Downs has been assured it can bid again.

If the deal does go throw, Wojtaszek said the purchaser is a company Batavia Downs can work with.

blue button