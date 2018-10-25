Batavia drug dealer gets delay in sentencing with federal case in Maine pending

Quinton Spinks

(2010 photo)

A former Batavia resident who was arrested on drug dealing charges in August of 2017 will be allowed to miss his County Court date for sentencing because it will conflict with federal prosecution he's facing in Maine.

Until recently, local authorities were unsure where Quintin L. Spinks, 34, had gone. He was located in a federal detention facility in Maine where he faces an indictment involving other individual accused of dealing drugs and trafficking in weapons.

Spinks, in the federal indictment, is named in only count one of the indictments, conspiracy to distribute a mixture of heroin and cocaine.

Attorney Thomas Burns told Judge Charles Zambito in County Court today, where Spinks appeared, escorted by state corrections officers, that his client sought a delay in sentencing for "strategic" reasons related to his pending federal case and a pending case in Monroe County.

While the delay might help his other cases it may mean he can't make it back for his sentencing once those cases are resolved, so today he waived his appearance for his eventual sentencing. He will allow Burns to accept a sentencing on his behalf.

How the delay might help Spinks with his federal case was not discussed in open court.

Under a plea agreement, he can expect a prison term of under two years but there is no cap on his post-release supervision. He will also be required to pay the standard fines and make a $200 restitution to the county before he is sentenced.

He was arrested by the Local Drug Task Force on two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd.

He was arrested by federal authorities in Maine in June. His co-defendants are Rashaad McKinney, Deondray Warren, Sharoz Haywood, and Demario Boler. All face drug charges but McKinney and Warren also face federal weapons charges for making straw purchases of firearms.

No date was sent for Spinks to be sentenced.