Batavia finishes 6-0 on Senior Night with win over Pal-Mac 48-7

The Batavia Blue Devils came ready to play Tuesday night, taking on Palmyra-Macedon and then dominating the Red Raiders for a 48-7 victory.

The win keeps them undefeated at 6-0 and slots them as the #2 seed heading into sectionals.

The semi-final game will be against Newark at 6 p.m. Sunday against Newark. The winner of that game will play the winner of Honeoye Falls-Lima vs. Pal-Mac. HFL is the #1 seed and if HFL wins, the championship game will be played at HFL.

Terrez Smith rushed for 204 yards on 17 carries. He scored three touchdowns. Carter McFollins carried the ball 11 times for 86 yards and a TD. QB Jesse Reinhart was 7-12 for 71 yards and a TD.

Alex Hale caught three passes for 44 yards and a TD.

The Red Raiders were able to intercept Reinhart three times but the Batavia defense held firm after each turnover. Kaden Marucci had 16 tackles, an interception, a blocked punt, and two sacks. Mathew McWethy, seven tackles, Dan Saeva, seven, Garrett Schmidt, six, and Reinhart two tackles and an interception.

