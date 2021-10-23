Local Matters

October 23, 2021 - 10:09am

Batavia finishes regular season 7-1 with win over Wilson Magnet 42-20

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, football, sports, batavia.

The Blue Devils offense once again proved too much for an opposing defense as Batavia beat Wilson Magnet at home on Friday 42-20.

Cam McClinic scored two touchdowns on six carries for 42 yards. Jesse Reinhart rushed for a touchdown and toss one while going 5-6 passing.

Javin McFollins had a TD reception on two catches for 32 yards. Vincent Arroyo caught a 46-yard TD pass and Aiden Anderson caught a 25-yard TD pass.

On defense, Kaden Marucci had eight tackles. 

Other Friday games:

Alexander 10 over Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen, 10-0.  Brayden Woods carried the ball 20 times for 51 yards.  Nick Kramer had 11 carries for 77 yards and a TD.  He was also 4-6 passing for 25 yards.  The Trojans finish the regular season 7-1.

Oakfield-Alabama beat Geneseo/Mount Morris, 58-14.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

