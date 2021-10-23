Batavia finishes regular season 7-1 with win over Wilson Magnet 42-20

The Blue Devils offense once again proved too much for an opposing defense as Batavia beat Wilson Magnet at home on Friday 42-20.

Cam McClinic scored two touchdowns on six carries for 42 yards. Jesse Reinhart rushed for a touchdown and toss one while going 5-6 passing.

Javin McFollins had a TD reception on two catches for 32 yards. Vincent Arroyo caught a 46-yard TD pass and Aiden Anderson caught a 25-yard TD pass.

On defense, Kaden Marucci had eight tackles.

Other Friday games:

Alexander 10 over Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen, 10-0. Brayden Woods carried the ball 20 times for 51 yards. Nick Kramer had 11 carries for 77 yards and a TD. He was also 4-6 passing for 25 yards. The Trojans finish the regular season 7-1.

Oakfield-Alabama beat Geneseo/Mount Morris, 58-14.

