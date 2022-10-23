Local Matters

October 23, 2022 - 4:39pm

Batavia finishes regular season undefeated vs. Newark on senior day

posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, football, Batavia HS, batavia.

a76y0629.jpg

In a season in which no opponent has even come close to beating Batavia, for the fourth time in seven games the Blue Devils held a challenger to fewer than seven points.

This time it was Newark/Marion that Batavia dominated for a convincing 54-6 win.

Scoring: 

  • Ja'vin McFollins 30-yard pass to Aidan Anderson.
  • Cam McClinic, six-yard run.
  • McFollins 6-yard pass to Brendan Burgess.
  • Anderson, 3-yard run.
  • McFollins 15-yard pass to Carter McFollins
  • Anderson, 6-yard run.
  • Newark scores on a kickoff return.
  • Bronx Buchholz 30-yard run.
  • Devan Flanagan, 7-yard run.

McFollins was 10-11 passing for 141 and the three TDs.

Mekhi Fortes gained 67 yards on six carries. McClinic, 54 yards and a TD on six carries. Anderson 34 yards and two TDs on five carries.  Bucholz, 45 yards and a TD on three carries.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

a76y0662.jpg

a76y0672.jpg

a76y0685.jpg

a76y0705.jpg

a76y0746.jpg

a76y0736.jpg

a76y0737.jpg

