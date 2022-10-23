Batavia finishes regular season undefeated vs. Newark on senior day

In a season in which no opponent has even come close to beating Batavia, for the fourth time in seven games the Blue Devils held a challenger to fewer than seven points.

This time it was Newark/Marion that Batavia dominated for a convincing 54-6 win.

Scoring:

Ja'vin McFollins 30-yard pass to Aidan Anderson.

Cam McClinic, six-yard run.

McFollins 6-yard pass to Brendan Burgess.

Anderson, 3-yard run.

McFollins 15-yard pass to Carter McFollins

Anderson, 6-yard run.

Newark scores on a kickoff return.

Bronx Buchholz 30-yard run.

Devan Flanagan, 7-yard run.

McFollins was 10-11 passing for 141 and the three TDs.

Mekhi Fortes gained 67 yards on six carries. McClinic, 54 yards and a TD on six carries. Anderson 34 yards and two TDs on five carries. Bucholz, 45 yards and a TD on three carries.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene