Batavia finishes regular season undefeated vs. Newark on senior day
In a season in which no opponent has even come close to beating Batavia, for the fourth time in seven games the Blue Devils held a challenger to fewer than seven points.
This time it was Newark/Marion that Batavia dominated for a convincing 54-6 win.
Scoring:
- Ja'vin McFollins 30-yard pass to Aidan Anderson.
- Cam McClinic, six-yard run.
- McFollins 6-yard pass to Brendan Burgess.
- Anderson, 3-yard run.
- McFollins 15-yard pass to Carter McFollins
- Anderson, 6-yard run.
- Newark scores on a kickoff return.
- Bronx Buchholz 30-yard run.
- Devan Flanagan, 7-yard run.
McFollins was 10-11 passing for 141 and the three TDs.
Mekhi Fortes gained 67 yards on six carries. McClinic, 54 yards and a TD on six carries. Anderson 34 yards and two TDs on five carries. Bucholz, 45 yards and a TD on three carries.
Photos by Steve Ognibene
