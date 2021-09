Batavia First United Methodist Church hosting spaghetti dinner on Friday

Batavia First United Methodist Church at 8221 Lewiston Road, Batavia, is hosting a spaghetti dinner this Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. or until sold out.

It features the church's "famous homemade sauce." The meal also includes a chef salad, Italian bread, and brownies.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for seniors and for children.

Call for tickets: (585) 343-4708.

Photo submitted by Diana German. Chef and assistant chef Don Rada and Kathy O’Neil.