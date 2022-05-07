Local Matters

May 7, 2022 - 7:15am

Batavia First United Methodist hosting take-out chicken and biscuit dinner

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia First United Methodist Church, batavia, news.

chicken_and_biscuit_dinner_photo.jpg

Press release:

Batavia First United Methodist Church, located at 8221 Lewiston Rd., Batavia will hold a Take-Out Chicken & Biscuit Dinner on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm or until sold out.  Tickets are $12.00 for adults and $8.00 for seniors and children.  Call 343-4708 to reserve tickets. 

Submitted photo: Kitchen helpers Jean Kron and Linda Pezzimenti along with Chef Don Rada.

