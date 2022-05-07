Batavia First United Methodist hosting take-out chicken and biscuit dinner

Press release:

Batavia First United Methodist Church, located at 8221 Lewiston Rd., Batavia will hold a Take-Out Chicken & Biscuit Dinner on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm or until sold out. Tickets are $12.00 for adults and $8.00 for seniors and children. Call 343-4708 to reserve tickets.