Batavia gas prices drop by a dime

Press release from AAA of WNY:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.245, up less than 1 cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.53. The New York State average is $2.55 – down 3 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.68. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.58 (down 10 cents since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.60 (down 4 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.41 (down 1 cent since last week)

Rochester -- $2.52 (down 3 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.53 (down 3 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.43 (down 3 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.55 (down 8 cents since last week)

Low winter demand for gasoline has helped to push pump prices lower. Meanwhile, total gas stocks around the country are growing and are more than 10 million barrels higher than last year. If stocks continue to grow amid low demand and low oil prices, motorists could see pump prices continue their descent as the country settles into winter.

At the same time, oil prices rose last week. OPEC’s global pact with large non-OPEC crude producers (including Russia) to reduce crude production by 1.2 million barrels per day for at least the first six months of 2019 is now in effect so the global glut of crude is expected to decline, helping to push crude prices higher. If crude prices continue to climb, motorists could see gas prices increase.