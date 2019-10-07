October 7, 2019 - 5:22pm
Batavia HS inducts seven into Athletic Hall of Fame for 2019
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, batavia, sports, hall of fame.
Batavia High School held its annual Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner on Saturday night at Batavia Downs.
Inducted were:
- Elizabeth Varland, 2002, Soccer, Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
- Ryan Gugel, 2005, Football, Wrestling, Ice Hockey, Baseball
- Stephanie Conway, 2003, Cross-country, Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
- Amanda Page, 2006, Soccer, Basketball, Softball
- Sumiyya Hunter Roff, 2004, Cross Country, Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
- Jennifer Gurrant, 2005, Gymnastics, Cheerleading, Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
- Phillip Santiago, 2003, Basketball