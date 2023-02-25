Batavia Indoor Track qualifies several to participate in State meet

Members of Batavia's Indoor Track and Field teams were able to advance on Thursday in the State Qualifier Meet at Nazareth College.

Cole Grazioplene won the 600m with a time of 1:23.96. This time broke his own school record and was in one of the best races of the day.

Nate Canale qualified for the State Championship meet in the 1000m by finishing 3rd in 2:38.78.

Sheldon Siverling and Parker Kleinbach are going to represent Bataivia in the Shot Put and the Weight Throw respectively. Sheldon threw 50'-3" in the Shot Put for his first career throw over 50' and Parker threw 58'-9.75 to finish 2nd in the Weight Throw. Batavia has had an athlete qualify for States in the Throws in every season since 2008, a 15-plus year run of success.

The boys 4x400 Relay qualified for States by winning in a blistering fast time of 3:30.23. The team members who ran the relay are Fabian Vazquez, Parris Price, Ryan Dillon, and Cole Grazioplene. \

The boys 4x800 relay finished 3rd with a time of 8:20.63, which is the second fastest time in team history. Relay members included Cody Harloff, Donavin Solis, Noah Pickard, and Nate Canale

For the girls the 4x400 Relay team finished in 2nd place with a time of 4:15.03. Relay members included Jadyn Boyce, Abby Moore, Nicole Doeringer, and Campbell Riley.

Ava Wierda finished 5th in the Weight Throw with a distance of 39'-10.25".

Mallory Boyce earned a 7th-place finish in the 1500m with a time of 5:18.34.]

"Batavia has had an athlete compete at the New York State Indoor Track Championships every year for over 30 years," said Coach Nicholas Burk. "This is an incredible streak of success and a testament to the quality of athletes we've been blessed to coach as part of our program during that span. We will have nine boys attending the state meet next week and look to have multiple athletes return with state medals. "

Top photo: 4x4 team anchor Cole Grazioplene crossing the line for the boys race setting a new school record of 3:30:23

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

Parker Kleinbach taking 2nd place in weight throw

Cole Grazioplene winning the boys 600m