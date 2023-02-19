Batavia Indoor Track Team makes a clean sweep for sectional titles

For the 17th time, the Batavia Girls Indoor Track Team won a sectional title on Saturday.

The boys picked up their 11th sectional trophy.

The boys won with 148 points, beating out Uprep's 84 points. The girls found Brockport a touch opponent and closed out the victory on the final event, posting a winning score of 111.5 points to Brockport's 109 points.

"The girls from Brockport were very tough and are well coached and never quit throughout the entire competition," Coach Nicholas Burk said.

Individual winners:

Parker Kleinbach - Weight Throw 59' - 2"

Cooper Konieczny - Pole Vault 13' - 0"

Fabian Vazquez - 55 Hurdles 8.05

Sheldon Siverling - Shot Put 48'-9.5"

Abby Moore - Triple Jump 34- 0.25"

Girls 4x800 Relay - Mallory Boyce, Nicole Doeringer, Melanie Quinones, Izzy Scott 10:28.55

Girls 4x400 Relay - Jadyn Boyce, Campbell Riley, Kylee Brennan, Ava Anderson 4:20.28

"We had Contributions from across the board - Throws, Hurdles, Jumps, Sprints, Distance," Burk said. "We were able to get over 70 athletes qualified for this meet which helped us to have the depth to finish strong in the relays. The girls team was up by .5 points going into the relays and needed to outscore a very tough Brockport team in the relays to secure the championship. Girls who were on their third events came through big time by winning the 4x8 and 4x4 and placing 4th in the 4x2 to score 24 points to close out the meet. The boys team had a phenomenal day and found ways to score in every event except one (55m). They also finished off the strong meet, scoring in all three relays too. Our success was a direct reflection of the commitment of our athletes and the work our coaches put in to prepare for this meet. The Blue Devil athletes displayed extreme toughness in this meet and collectively left it all on the track."

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

Senior Fabian Vazquez placed 2nd in boys triple jump

Senior Sydney Konieczny 55 meter hurdles

Senior boys Noah Pickard and Gavin Fowler 3200 run

Sophmore Ava Anderon Long Jump

Sophmore Sheldon Silverling Class A2 Shot Put Champion

Senior Abby Moore on the last lap of the girls 4x200 meter relay help the girls clinch their 17th track title

Head Coach Nick Burk embraces Fabian Vazquez after the boys won their 11th indoor track title