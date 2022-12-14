Batavia man accused of attempted murder makes initial County Court appearance in case

Tyshon Taylor

A Batavia man indicted by a Genesee County Grand Jury on an attempted murder charge in what was an apparent, unprovoked attack against a stranger on Jackson Street in Batavia, entered a not guilty plea to the charge in Genesee County Court on Wednesday.

Tyshon L. Taylor, 25, dressed in an orange jail shirt and paints, sat motionless during the hearing with his head down, seeming almost disengaged from the proceedings, except to coherently respond to every question of Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini.

Taylor is accused of stabbing a person walking on Jackson Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. The Batavian has learned from a source who asked not to be identified that neither the victim nor Taylor had met prior to the encounter.

The victim survived the attack.

Taylor is also accused of attempted assault in the third degree for an incident reported at 11:39 p.m. Oct. 13 on Oak Street.

As is procedure following an arraignment on a Grand Jury indictment, Cianfrini set calendar dates for future appearances and motions.

A preliminary conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Defense motions are due Jan. 30. Prosecution answers are due Feb. 6. Oral arguments on motions is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22.

Taylor is being held in the Genesee County Jail without bail.