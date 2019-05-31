Batavia man accused of dealing fentanyl

Jarett Locicero

Jarett J. Locicero, 29, of West Main Street, Batavia, has been arrested following an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force and accused of selling fentanyl in and around the City of Batavia.

Locicero is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd, criminally using drug paraphernalia, 2nd, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th.

Locicero is accused of selling fentanyl to an agent of the task force.

At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly found in possession of an illegal knife, a crack cocaine smoking device, and suboxone.

He was transported to the Genesee County Jail and held on a warrant.

Batavia PD and the District Attorney's Office assisted in the arrest and investigation.