Batavia man accused of letting wife OD sent to prison

Makeen Ithna-Asheri

A Batavia man accused of letting his wife die of a drug overdose on New Year's Eve 2021 was sentenced to 2 1/3 to seven years on his manslaughter conviction on Monday.

Makeen Ithna-Asheri, 62, was charged after Anda Ithna-Asheri, 61, was found dead in their apartment at Northside Meadows.

She died of an overdose and Ithna-Asheri did not provide aid.

Their children, ages seven and ten, were present at the time of their mother's death.

District Attorney Kevin Finnell said the sentence was in accordance with a plea deal that was made with Ithna-Asheri in order to spare the children the hardship of testifying at trial.