Batavia man accused of selling crack cocaine

Carlos Samol

A 54-year-old Batavia man has been accused of selling crack cocaine to agents of the Local Drug Task Force.

Carlos "Sinbad" Samol, of Elm Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd.

Samol was picked up Sunday morning on a sealed Grand Jury indictment by Batavia PD while they were investigating an unrelated matter.

The suspect allegedly sold a quantity of crack cocaine an undercover agent on two separate occasions.

He was arraigned in County Court and jailed on $15,000 bail or $30,000 bond.