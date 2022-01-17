Batavia man accused of setting fire in Washington Towers, stealing a bike

Matthew Zakrzewski

A 42-year-old Batavia man is in custody following an investigation into a fire at Washington Towers on Sunday.

Matthew T. Zakrzewski is charged with attempted arson 2nd, burglary 2nd, criminal trespass 3rd, petit larceny.

Zakrzewski is accused of setting a chair on fire in the communal area of the retirement residence at Jefferson and Washington in the city.

The police identified Zakrzewski as a suspect during the beginning of the investigation when police received a report of a bicycle being stolen on Bank Street.

Zakrzewski was located and identified as the suspect in the bicycle theft. During his arrest, police found he also matched the description of the arson suspect.

He is also a suspect in reports of broken windows on vehicles in the area.

A current parolee, Zakrzewski was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $50,000 bail, $75,000 bond, or $150,000 partially secured bond.

Assisting Batavia PD in the investigation was City Fire, Emergency Dispatchers, NYS Parole, and citizens.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information in reference to the cases should contact Detective Sergeant Matt Lutey, Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350 or the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.