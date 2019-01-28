Batavia man accused of sexually abusing teenager

Dale T. Young

A 38-year-old Ellicott Street resident has been indicted by a Genesee County Grand Jury on 10 criminal counts related to accusations that he forced a person less than 17 years old to engage in sexual activity.

The alleged crimes were first reported in October when Dale T. Young was arrested by Batavia PD and ordered held on $50,000 bail.

The counts against Young:

Endangering the welfare of a child. In July, Young allegedly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child.

Sexual abuse in the first degree. In July, Young allegedly subjected another person forcible sexual contact.

Criminal sexual act in the first degree. In July, Young allegedly forced oral sex on the victim.

Criminal sexual act in the third degree. In July, Young allegedly forced oral sex on the victim.

Criminal sexual act in the first degree. In July, Young allegedly forced oral sex on the victim.

Criminal sexual act in the first degree. In October, Young allegedly forced oral sex on the victim.

Criminal sexual act in the first degree. In October, Young allegedly forced oral sex on the victim.

Criminal sexual act in the third degree. In October, Young allegedly forced oral sex on the victim who was less than 17 years old.

Criminal sexual act in the third degree. In October, Young allegedly forced oral sex on the victim who was less than 17 years old.

Sexual abuse in the first degree. In October, Young allegedly subjected another person to forcible sexual contact.

Young is out of jail on bail.