Batavia man accused of strong-arm robbery at Days Inn

Thomas Moynihan

A State Street resident is being charged with burglary and robbery following a reported strong-armed theft of $344.50 from the Days Inn in Batavia.

The robbery occurred at 11:30 p.m., Sunday. A man entered the business, went into an area designated for employees only, confronted an employee, demanded money, and then fought with the employee before fleeing.

The employee was not hurt in the incident.

Through an investigation, police identified a possible suspect but initial attempts to locate him were not successful.

On Monday, the suspect, Thomas P. Moynihan, 44, was spotted near Batavia High School. The schools on State Street were placed on lockdown as a precaution until Moynihan was in custody.

He is charged with burglary, 3rd, robbery, 3rd, petit larceny, and harassment, 2nd.

He was arraigned in Batavia City Court on Tuesday morning. His bail status was not released.