Batavia man admits to rape and sexual abuse in County Court

A Batavia man with a prior sexual abuse conviction and facing 10 new felony counts involving rape and sexual abuse entered guilty plea felony counts that could lead up to eight years in prison and 15 years of parole.

Jon T. Magliocco, 44, who told Judge Charles Zambito that he had an 11th-grade education, entered guilty pleas to rape in the third degree, a Class E felony, a lesser included offense for criminal sexual act in the first degree, a Class B felony. He also pled guilty to criminal sexual abuse in the third degree, a Class E felony.

Each count carries a possible sentence of two to four years and the terms could be served consecutively.

Magliocco admitted to having sex with a person without that person's legal consent and to engaging in either oral or anal intercourse without the victims' consent while at location on Mill Street, Batavia, in August 2021.

The possible sentence is the statutory limit available to Melissa Cianfrini, who will have assumed the County Court bench when Magliocco comes back for sentencing at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

Zambito ordered Magliocco, who was already in jail, held without bail pending his sentencing.