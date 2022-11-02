Batavia man convicted of animal cruelty for burning dogs with liquid

A jury has convicted Robert L. Williams of two counts of animal cruelty for pouring some sort of corrosive agent on two dogs in January 2021.

They also found Williams guilty of two counts of criminal mischief 4th.

The animal cruelty convictions come under New York's Ag and Markets Law so the maximum sentence Williams faces is two years local confinement in the Genesee County Jail. He can't be sent to prison on the conviction. The maximum sentence for criminal mischief convictions is one year in jail.

Assistant District Attorney Robert Zickl, who prosecuted Williams, said nobody saw what Williams poured on the dogs, and Williams has denied the conduct, but the physical evidence supports the prosecution's theory of the case.

One dog sustained burned fur and skin. The other dog's eyes were burned. Both dogs have made a full recovery, Zickl said. The dog with the burned eyes shows no ill effects.

The dogs belonged to the girlfriend of a person Williams was living with at the time of the incident.