Batavia man convicted of attempted murder sent to prison for 15 years

Jacob Sponaugle Devon Wright

Jacob Sponaugle, convicted at jury trial on Nov. 17 of attempted murder, assault in the first degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, was sentenced to two 15-year sentences in state prison as well as a 2 1/3 to seven-year sentence.

All sentences, per state sentencing guidelines, will be served concurrently.

Sponaugle will be on parole for five years following his release.

Jenna Bauer, the newest member of the District Attorney's Office, who assisted retired DA Lawrence Friedman at Sponaugle's trial, argued for a maximum sentence before Judge Charles Zambito.

She argued that Sponaugle shot Jason Whitehead over nothing and that such assailants are "the most dangerous type of person." She said Sponaugle has shown no remorse and continues to proclaim his innocence despite that clear evidence that he shot Whitehead.

The trial -- Friedman's final criminal trial before his retirement -- was a rare two-defendant trial but Sponaugle's co-defendant, Devon Wright, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a weapon, along with charges from unrelated cases, near the start of the three-day trial.

Wright's attorney indicated Wright sought a deal that would allow him to be out of jail so he could be present at the birth of his first child. Wright was released under supervision of Genesee Justice pending his sentencing.

He's been missing and wanted by Batavia PD since Nov. 27.