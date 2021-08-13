Local Matters

August 13, 2021 - 10:46am

Batavia man seriously injured in accident in Lockport

A 63-year-old Batavia resident was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11:47 p.m., Thursday, in Lockport.

John Kindig was found unresponsive in his vehicle after it struck a house at 7098 Chestnut Ridge Road, according to a release from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.  He was extricated from the vehicle and transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC.

Three people were in the residence at the time and none were injured. Deputy Jacob Kenny assisted one resident who was trapped in a bedroom.

The accident is being investigated by the NCSO's Accident Investigation Unit.

Lockport's code enforcement officer Brian Belson declared the residence a total loss and ordered the residence demolished immediately. 

Responding volunteer fire departments: Wright's Corners, Terry's Corners, South Lockport, along with Niagara County's Technical Rescue Team.

 

