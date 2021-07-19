Batavia man struck by car on West Main a month ago remains hospitalized

A 76-year-old Batavia man struck by a car on West Main Street on June 22 remains hospitalized at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Nathan J. Maniace is in stable condition at this time, according to the hospital.

Before today, Batavia PD had not released the names of the people involved in the accident. The Batavian acquired the accident report through a FOIL request.

According to the report, Maniace was walking southbound across West Main Street from the area of Burger King toward Ken Barrett Chevrolet when he was struck by a 2019 GMC sedan driven by Lloyd J. Miller, 72, of Stafford.

Miller reportedly told police that he did not see Manaice in the roadway.

No citations were issued.

Maniace was transported by ground ambulance to a landing zone in the grass lot between the County Courthouse and the Batavia Fire Station. He was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong.

The accident report was completed by Officer Stephen Quider.