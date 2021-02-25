Local Matters

February 25, 2021 - 7:01am

Batavia Oakfield Townline Road closed with wires down after car strikes utility pole

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A car stuck a utility pole in the area of 3624 Batavia Oakfield Townline Road at 6:30 a.m.

There are no injuries.

A second car also reportedly hit the pole after it was down.

There are wires across the roadway so the Batavia Oakfield Townline Road is closed to through traffic until National Grid can respond and shut off power to the line.

Town of Batavia fire and Mercy EMS on scene.

