Batavia obliterates Pal-Mac 55-0 on homecoming night

In their fourth game of the season, The Batavia Blue Devils once again proved a dominating team on offense and defense beating Pal-Mac 55-0.

Jesse Reinhart was 6-6 passing for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

Jameson Richardson carried the ball three times for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Cam McClinic gain 79 yards on seven carries and Aidan Anderson scored a TD and ran for 68 yards on eight carries.

Javin McFollins caught two TD passes and Vincent Arroyo and Cole Grazioplene each had a TD grab.

Kaden Marucci had 12 tackles, Garratt Schmidt, seven, and Abel Hammer, six.

Photos by Steve Ognibene