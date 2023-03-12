Local Matters

March 12, 2023 - 10:54pm

Batavia parishes hold confirmation classes

posted by Howard B. Owens in Resurrection Parish, Ascension Parish, batavia, religion, news.

img_4735.jpg

Resurrection and Ascension parishes hosted their annual confirmation retreat on Sunday morning at St. Mary's in Batavia.

The class was led by Jason Smith and Ron Chrzanowski.

Smith said that Father Ivan offered a blessing after the 9:15 mass, and then candidates engaged in several activities, including making a coat of arms, and church collages symbolizing elements of the faith. They also studied the Corporal Works of Mercy, and presented their Saints in an interview style.

Candidates will be confirmed on May 28 at St Joseph’s Cathedral in Buffalo by Bishop Fisher. 

Submitted photos and information.

img_4751.jpg

img_4741.jpg

img_4739.jpg

img_4734.jpg

img_4738.jpg

