Batavia PD active warrants as of March 11, 2019

The following people are wanted on warrants issued out of Batavia City Court. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these subjects, please contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350.

Do not make any attempt to apprehend these individuals on your own.

If you have an active warrant and want to avoid ending up on a WANTED list like this, the Batavia Police Department would be more than happy to assist you on resolving the warrant.

Dakota O. Irvin, age 27

Charge(s): Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree; operating a motor vehicle w/o insurance and with a suspended registration; bail jumping, 3rd. Jason J. Raffel Jr, age 26

Charge(s): Obstruction of governmental administration, 2nd degree Justice D. Osborne, age 23

Charge(s): Aggravated unlicensed pperation of a motor vehicle, 2nd degree; operating a motor vehicle w/o insurance and with a suspended registration.