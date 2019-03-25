March 25, 2019 - 5:55pm
Batavia PD active warrants as of March 25, 2019
The following people are wanted on warrants issued out of Batavia City Court. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these subjects, please contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350.
Do not make any attempt to apprehend these individuals on your own.
If you have an active warrant and want to avoid ending up on a WANTED list like this, the Batavia Police Department would be more than happy to assist you on resolving the warrant.
|Arlena G. Cox, age 58
Charge(s): petit larceny
|Jeanine L. Turner (AKA Calice), age 46 (2012 photo)
Charge(s): aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 2nd degree
|Martin J. Rodgers, age 35
Charge(s): sex offender failure to register a change of address
|Sara J. Smith, age 33 (photo from 2012)
Charge(s): criminal mischief 4th degree
|Tera M. Williams, age 45
Charge(s): aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 3rd degree and harassment 2nd degree
March 25, 2019 - 8:28pm#1
Good Job Howard. Too bad they think they`re slick.
