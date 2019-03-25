Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 25, 2019 - 5:55pm

Batavia PD active warrants as of March 25, 2019

posted by Howard B. Owens in warrants, news, batavia.

The following people are wanted on warrants issued out of Batavia City Court. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these subjects, please contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350.

Do not make any attempt to apprehend these individuals on your own.

If you have an active warrant and want to avoid ending up on a WANTED list like this, the Batavia Police Department would be more than happy to assist you on resolving the warrant.

arlenacoxwarrantmug2019.jpg jeanineturnerwarrantmug2019.jpg martinrodgerswarrantmug2019.jpg
Arlena G. Cox, age 58
Charge(s): petit larceny		 Jeanine L. Turner (AKA Calice), age 46 (2012 photo)
Charge(s): aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 2nd degree		 Martin J. Rodgers, age 35
Charge(s): sex offender failure to register a change of address

 

sarasmithwarrantmug2019.jpg terawilliamswarrantmug2019.jpg  
Sara J. Smith, age 33 (photo from 2012)
Charge(s): criminal mischief 4th degree		 Tera M. Williams, age 45
Charge(s):  aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 3rd degree and harassment 2nd degree
March 25, 2019 - 8:28pm
Thomas Callan
Thomas Callan's picture
Offline
Last seen: 3 hours 48 min ago
Joined: Mar 10 2016 - 3:54pm

Good Job Howard. Too bad they think they`re slick.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button