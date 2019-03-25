Batavia PD active warrants as of March 25, 2019

The following people are wanted on warrants issued out of Batavia City Court. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these subjects, please contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350.

Do not make any attempt to apprehend these individuals on your own.

If you have an active warrant and want to avoid ending up on a WANTED list like this, the Batavia Police Department would be more than happy to assist you on resolving the warrant.

Arlena G. Cox, age 58

Charge(s): petit larceny Jeanine L. Turner (AKA Calice), age 46 (2012 photo)

Charge(s): aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 2nd degree Martin J. Rodgers, age 35

Charge(s): sex offender failure to register a change of address