Batavia PD: Active warrants as of March 4, 2019

The following people are wanted on warrants issued out of Batavia City Court. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these subjects, please contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350.

Do not make any attempt to apprehend these individuals on your own.

If you have an active warrant and want to avoid ending up on a WANTED list like this, the Batavia Police Department would be more than happy to assist you on resolving the warrant.

Brian J. Hawkins, age 39

Charge(s): prohibited sale of alcohol to a minor. Brittney E. Johnson (AKA Jones), age 31

Charge(s): aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree John M. Gallt, age 31

Charge(s): driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without a license.