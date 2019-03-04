Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 4, 2019 - 3:10pm

Batavia PD: Active warrants as of March 4, 2019

posted by Howard B. Owens in warrants, news, batavia.

The following people are wanted on warrants issued out of Batavia City Court. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these subjects, please contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350.

Do not make any attempt to apprehend these individuals on your own.

If you have an active warrant and want to avoid ending up on a WANTED list like this, the Batavia Police Department would be more than happy to assist you on resolving the warrant.

brianmug2019hawkins.jpg brittneymug2019johnson.jpg johnmug2019gallt.jpg
Brian J. Hawkins, age 39
Charge(s): prohibited sale of alcohol to a minor.		 Brittney E. Johnson (AKA Jones), age 31
Charge(s): aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree		 John M. Gallt, age 31
Charge(s): driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

 

justinmug2019gladney.jpg    
Justin T. Gladney (AKA Frazier), age 29
Charge(s): criminal impersonation, 2nd degree, falsifying business records, three counts of petit larceny, and one count attempted petit larceny.
   

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button