July 11, 2019 - 8:57pm

Batavia PD looking for people who may have information about damage to mall skylights

posted by Howard B. Owens in city centre, mall, batavia, news, crime.

mall1july112019.jpg

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is investigating damage to the City Center which occurred between 06/29/2019 and 07/01/2019. The suspects did not gain entry to the building but did damage the skylights in the mall concourse, after getting onto the roof. The attached photos are individuals who may have information in regards to the investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to the case or who can identify the persons in the photos may contact Detective Eric Hill at 585-345-6373 or the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.

mall2july112019.jpg

mall3july112019.jpg

