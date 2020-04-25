Batavia PD warns about dangerous cocaine mix after two overdoses

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department wants to warn citizens of a dangerous mixture of cocaine currently on the street. There have already been two overdose cases today. The warning comes in an attempt to stop further overdoses which can be fatal. Police are working to locate the source and put a stop to further incidents. Victim information and statuses are not being released. Anyone with information can contact the Genesee County Drug Task Force at (585) 343-3020, the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370 or online at http://www.batavianewyork.com/police-department/webforms/report-suspicio....

The Batavia Police would also like to offer assistance to persons who are struggling with addiction. Through our Police Assistance Addiction & Recovery Initiative, or PAARI program, we have partnered with the Genesee-Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse (GCASA) in an effort to decrease the number of opiate-related deaths and reduce the crime associated with opiate abuse. Anyone who is struggling with addiction can come to the police department 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and we will assist in locating a treatment program, with no questions asked. We strive to help and support those who are looking to break the chains of addiction. Several citizens have taken advantage of the program and we feel this is another way in which we can help win the war against drugs!