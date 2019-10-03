Batavia PD warns of increase of larcenies from cars

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department has received multiple reports of larcenies from vehicles over the past couple weeks. The items taken from the vehicles have been: Cash, Change, GPS units and other electronic items.

The larcenies have occurred at locations all throughout the City.

Residents are encouraged to lock unattended vehicles and to not leave items of value in vehicles overnight.

The larcenies are believed to have been committed by persons walking and/or riding their bicycles in the neighborhoods during the evening/overnight hours.

Police will continue to be observant for persons involved in this activity. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity they observe to Police as soon as possible.