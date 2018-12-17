Batavia PD warns residents to take precautions against thefts

Press release:

With the holiday season fast approaching the Batavia Police Department would like to take a moment to remind our City's residents to lock their car doors, along with the doors and windows of their residence.

If someone should come to your residence requesting to enter to check your utilities, or to "take a moment of your time" ask to see credentials or identification. Do not let them in your house. If they appear to be overly aggressive, please contact the Batavia Police Department and we will gladly respond.