July 15, 2021 - 6:05pm

Batavia Post Office officials asking patrons to park behind the building, enter from west side

posted by Howard B. Owens in Barber Conable Post Office Building, batavia, news.

img_4874.jpg

Due to construction, officials with the Post Office in Batavia, are asking patrons to park behind the building, in the lot next to Austin Park, and then walk around the building on the west side -- between the building and the police station -- to avoid walking in traffic on Main Street.

The sidewalk and steps of the post office are being reconstructed.

The brick building was erected in 1916 but it's unclear when the current concrete steps and sidewalk were installed.

img_4875.jpg

