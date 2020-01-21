Batavia Ramparts bring home the hardware from four tournaments

Batavia Rampart teams had a pretty good weekend of tournament hockey.

The Peewee travel team were undefeated champions of the Niagara Falls Blizzard Tournament



The Peewee house team came in 2nd place in the Ohio Rock N Roll Tournament



Bantam house are undefeated champions in the Empire State Cup Tournament



Squirt house grabbed 2nd place in the Ohio Rock N Roll Tournament.

Photos and info submitted by Teresa Pfendler.