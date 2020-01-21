Local Matters

January 21, 2020 - 6:24pm

Batavia Ramparts bring home the hardware from four tournaments

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Ramparts, sports, hockey.

rampartsjan2020_1.jpg

Batavia Rampart teams had a pretty good weekend of tournament hockey.

The Peewee travel team were undefeated champions of the Niagara Falls Blizzard Tournament

The Peewee house team came in 2nd place in the Ohio Rock N Roll Tournament

Bantam house are undefeated champions in the  Empire State Cup Tournament

Squirt house grabbed 2nd place in the Ohio Rock N Roll Tournament.

Photos and info submitted by Teresa Pfendler.

rampartsjan2020_2.jpg

rampartsjan2020_3.jpg

rampartsjan2020_4.jpg

