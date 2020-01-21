January 21, 2020 - 6:24pm
Batavia Ramparts bring home the hardware from four tournaments
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Ramparts, sports, hockey.
Batavia Rampart teams had a pretty good weekend of tournament hockey.
The Peewee travel team were undefeated champions of the Niagara Falls Blizzard Tournament
The Peewee house team came in 2nd place in the Ohio Rock N Roll Tournament
Bantam house are undefeated champions in the Empire State Cup Tournament
Squirt house grabbed 2nd place in the Ohio Rock N Roll Tournament.
Photos and info submitted by Teresa Pfendler.