October 29, 2018 - 11:36am
Batavia Ramparts team travels to Jamestown, comes home with 7-2 win
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Ramparts, sports, hockey, batavia.
Batavia Ramparts Squirt III travel team traveled to Jamestown yesterday and picked up a 7-2 win.
Goals:
- #15 Will Stevens, assisted by #26 Luke Staley
- #26 Luke Staley, assisted by #15 Will Stevens
- #16 Preston Viele, unassisted
- #15 Will Stevens, assisted by #88 Coleman Hiczewski
- #16 Preston Viele, unassisted
- #15 Will Stevens, unassisted (Hat Trick)
- #88 Coleman Hiczewski, assisted by #15 Will Stevens
Photos and info submitted by Teresa Pfendler.
