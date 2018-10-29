Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 29, 2018 - 11:36am

Batavia Ramparts team travels to Jamestown, comes home with 7-2 win

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Ramparts, sports, hockey, batavia.

45001832_10215794749215718_2132167932061417472_n.jpg

Batavia Ramparts Squirt III travel team traveled to Jamestown yesterday and picked up a 7-2 win.

Goals:
  • #15 Will Stevens, assisted by #26 Luke Staley
  • #26 Luke Staley, assisted by #15 Will Stevens
  • #16 Preston Viele, unassisted
  • #15 Will Stevens, assisted by #88 Coleman Hiczewski
  • #16 Preston Viele, unassisted
  • #15 Will Stevens, unassisted (Hat Trick)
  • #88 Coleman Hiczewski, assisted by #15 Will Stevens

Photos and info submitted by Teresa Pfendler.

45068305_10156718229059801_8546886757562449920_o.jpg

45052693_10215794799496975_7360357906958516224_n.jpg

45006867_10215794745575627_5877932258068791296_n.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2018

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button