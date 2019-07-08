Batavia resident accused of selling crack cocaine

William Schultz

A 45-year-old Batavia resident has been arrested and accused of selling crack cocaine on two occasions to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force.

William G. Schultz Sr., 45, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd.

Schultz was arrested on a sealed indictment warrant after appearing at the Batavia PD headquarters on an unrelated matter.

Following his arraignment today in Genesee County Court, he was jailed without bail.

His arrest is the culmination of a six-month investigation by the task force, assisted by Batavia PD, the Sheriff's Office, and the District Attorney's Office.