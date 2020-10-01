Batavia resident charged with attempted murder related to stabbing on Lehigh Avenue

Jamie Dutton

A 28-year-old Buell Street resident is charged with attempted murder in the second degree after a person showed up at UMMC's emergency room on Aug. 25 with an apparent stab wound to his chest.

Police say the victim sustained a life-threatening injury that would have resulted in his death if not for immediate medical attention.

Officers determined, using evidence obtained through an investigation and an interview with the victim, that the stabbing occurred outside the water plant on Lehigh Avenue.

Jamie Dutton was identified as the suspect. He is also charged with assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd. He was ordered held on $100,000 bail or $200,000 bond.

The Batavia resident is currently being held in the Orleans County Jail on unrelated charges.

Batavia PD was assisted in the investigation by the Orleans County Sheriff's Office. Also assisting were the Orleans County Probation Department and the Orleans County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and anybody with information that may assist in the case is asked to contact Det. Jason Ivison at (585) 345-6313.