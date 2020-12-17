Batavia residents organize 'Bob's Christmas Car Day' for Sunday

Sunday is the inaugural "Bob's Christmas Car Day" created in honor of Bob Zeagler, who used to decorate his Jeep Wrangler in different themes for each holiday throughout the year with a special effort for Christmas.

The event is being organized on Facebook by a group of local residents.

Zeagler died in November 2016.

Residents are encouraged to decorate their car in a "Bob-inspired" way and drive around Batavia starting at 4 p.m. For those who want to be part of a group of cars, there will be a starting point at Ficarella's Pizzeria on Liberty Street in Batavia. It appears some of the details, such as routes, are still being worked out. Check the Facebook group for more information and updates.

Photo by Steve Ognibene.