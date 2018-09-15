Batavia shutsdown Letchworth-Warsaw in 40-0 win

The Blue Devils dominated another good team on the gridiron Friday night, beating Letchworth-Warsaw 40-0.

Ray Leach, who said after the game he's feeling much better physically, rushed for 187 yards on 17 carries. He scored four touchdowns.

Alex Rood added another 75 yards to the ground game on 10 carries. Taiyo Iburi‐Bethel had five receptions for 45 yards. Josh Barber led the defense with five tackles.

"They are a good football team," Coach Brennen Briggs said of Letchworth-Warsaw, now 2-1. "I think they're going to have a good run. I think they're going have a very good season. But again, we know we've got some big boys.

"We've got some powerful kids. We've got some kids that like to hit. We have some athletes out here and you know I think that they showed that tonight."

The Blue Devils honored first responders, veterans and active military on Friday night, which included free admission, a hot dog and drink, and end-zone seats.

