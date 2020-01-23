Batavia Ski Team benefits from great conditions for racing on Wednesday

Write up and photos submitted by Matt Holeman.

SWAIN -- The Batavia Ski Team competed Wednesday night at Swain Resort in a two-run Giant Slalom race on Wheels Run. With the recent cold temperatures and clear sky, the temperature dipped to make the race conditions nearly perfect. The snow was hard, but not icy holding together with minimal ruts and you could almost see the stars shining through.

Junior Zach Wagner was the team's top finisher, recovering from a potential crash on his second run, completing a combined two run time of 1.50.59 was good enough for seventh place.

It was a night to forget for the girls' varsity team as two of the three skiers (Senior Aubrey Towner and eighth-grader Lily Wagner) ended up crashing, losing a ski and not finishing the race. Junior Lily Whiting, however, had a great night finishing with a combined time of 2.10.92 finishing in 12th place.

Modified finishers included Ethan Bradly in 15th and Abby Bestine in 19th.

Midseason Standings had the Batavia Girls Team was tied for third with Livonia, both sitting behind Keshequa and Arkport-Canaseraga in the Southern Tier Race League.

Aubrey Towner is currently in sixth place for the season, Lily Whiting in 13th and Zach Wagner is sitting in 10th for the boys. Finishing in the top 10 for the season would send them to the league's all-star team.