Batavia ski team wrapped up season on Wednesday

Write up and photos submitted by Matt Holman.

It was a cold and clear night for the Batavia Ski Team as they wrapped up their regular season on Wednesday, with a two-run slalom race on Wheels Run at Swain Resort.

Junior Zach Wagner was the team's top skier with a combined time of 1:45.39 which put him in 14th place for the boys.

After a spectacular first run, putting her in 6th place, Aubrey Towner fell at the top of the course, but got up hiked and finished her season and career at Swain with a two-run finish in 21st. 8th Grader Lily Wagner was 23rd and Junior Lily Whiting missed a gate on the first run, but her second was good enough for 14th.

The season ends with the girls with a 4th place team finish in the Southern Tier Race League. Aubrey Towner finished in 9th, earning a spot on the league's all-star team. The first time in many years that Batavia has had a girl in the top 10. Lily Whiting also had a very successful season finishing in 14th, Lily Wagner finished 24th and Zach Wagner finished in 13th on the boy's side.

The Alpine Ski Team will next compete at the sectionals on February 11th and 12th at Bristol Mountain.

Top photo: Zach Wagner

Lily Whiting

Aubrey Towner