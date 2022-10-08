Batavia wins on the road 41-20
From the start, the Batavia Blue Devils easily handled another opponent, cruising to a 41-20 win over Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton on Friday night.
Carter McFollins opened the scoring with a 90-yard kickoff return.
Batavia scored again on the first quarter on a 19-yard pass from Ja'vin McFollins to Cole Grazioplene.
In the second quarter, Aiden Anderson on runs of 3 yards and 8 yards.
In the second half, Mekhi Fortes scored on an 8-yard run, and Zay Griffin scored on a 65-yard run.
Wayland scored three times in the second-half.
For Batavia, Julia Petry connected on five of six point-after attempts.
For the game, Anderson ran for 109 yards on 14 attempts and Griffin 82 yards on three attempts.
Ja'vin McFollins was 7-11 passing for 121 yards.
Carter McFollins had two receptions for 55 yards.
On defense, Garret Schmidt had 10 tackles.
