Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 21, 2023 - 4:45pm

Batavia Winter Guard team takes flight at 23rd annual competition

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, Batavia HS, news, winter guard.

winbterguard2023.jpg

Batavia's Winter Guard team performed a show called "Safe Flight" at the 23rd Fantastic Vision Winter Guard Competition in the school's auditorium on Saturday night.

"The show takes you through a tumultuous flight from take-off to the landing," said the show's director, Jane Haggett. "Our 19 guards all performed well.  It was a beautiful culmination of a well-planned event."

Photos by Howard Owens

winbterguard2023-2.jpg

winbterguard2023-3.jpg

winbterguard2023-4.jpg

winbterguard2023-5.jpg

winbterguard2023-6.jpg

winbterguard2023-7.jpg

winbterguard2023-8.jpg

winbterguard2023-9.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break