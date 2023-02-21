February 21, 2023 - 4:45pm
Batavia Winter Guard team takes flight at 23rd annual competition
Batavia's Winter Guard team performed a show called "Safe Flight" at the 23rd Fantastic Vision Winter Guard Competition in the school's auditorium on Saturday night.
"The show takes you through a tumultuous flight from take-off to the landing," said the show's director, Jane Haggett. "Our 19 guards all performed well. It was a beautiful culmination of a well-planned event."
Photos by Howard Owens
