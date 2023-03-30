Batavia woman pleads guilty in welfare fraud case

A 30-year-old Batavia woman agreed to a plea deal this week stemming from welfare fraud-related chages.

Chandah Sunown entered a guilty plea in Batavia Town Court to one count of disorderly conduct.

The plea satisfies her arrest previously on charges of filing a false instrument in the first degree, 11 counts, and one count of grand larceny in the third degree

She was arrested for failing to report that the father of her children was also residing in their home and earning an income.

Sundown was given a one-year conditional discharge and has made full restitution of $8,353.

The Genesee County Department of Social Services asks that anyone suspecting welfare fraud can report it by calling (585) 344-2580, ext. 6417 or 6547. All calls are confidential