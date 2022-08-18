Batavia woman sent to federal prison, ordered to repay $18K of stolen COVID relief funds

Danielle Tooley

A Batavia woman, who applied for and received unemployment benefits connected to COVID-19 relief programs that she was not entitled to, has been sentenced to six months in federal prison.

Danielle Tooley, 37, must also pay $18,000 in restitution to the federal government.

Tooley's scheme was uncovered by local law enforcement during a traffic stop on Nov. 24, when she was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Clinton Street Road in Bergen.

As officers prepared to tow Tooley's vehicle, they recovered six NYS unemployment benefit cards issued to people other than Tooley. They turned the cards over to the Department of Labor.

An investigation by the Inspector General revealed that Tooley had consistently withdrawn money from bank accounts associated with the cards.

She was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

Booking Photo: From an unrelated arrest in Genesee County and obtained by The Batavian through a Freedom of Information Law request.