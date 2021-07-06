Batavia woman seriously injured after being struck by car on East Main

A 23-year-old Batavia woman is in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital following a car vs. pedestrian accident at 8:30 a.m. at East Main Street and Swan Street.

According to Batavia PD, Angel Kemp had the right of way in the crosswalk northbound across East Main Street when she was struck by a Jeep driven by Jean Monroe, 73, of Batavia, who was making a left-hand turn from southbound Ross Street.

Police say Monroe failed to yield the right of way to Kemp.

Monroe was issued traffic citations for alleged failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, speed not reasonable and prudent, failure to exercise due care, improper left turn, driver's view obstructed, and uninspected motor vehicle.

Kemp was transported by Mercy EMS to the Mercy Flight hangar at the Genesee County Airport and then airlifted to Strong. Her injuries are believed to be serious.

City Fire also assisted at the scene.