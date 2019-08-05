Local Matters

August 5, 2019 - 2:49pm

Batavia's Best Businesses, Ep. 3: Batavia's Original

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia's best businesses, advertisement, batavia's original.

In this episode of Batavia's Best Businesses, Nici has a problem. Macy gets a great gig out of town and leaves Nici holding the bag for planning Zander's birthday party. Kathy Ferrara at Batavia's Original solves the problem.

Batavia's Best Businesses is a joint promotional production for Genesee County businesses by The Batavian and WBTA. To find out how to promote your business in this web video series, contact Lorne or Jim at WBTA.

