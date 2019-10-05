Batavia's four-man backfield unstoppable in 33-18 win over Bishop Kearney

The Blue Devils appear to have found their own four horsemen of destruction, capable of shredding defenses and leaving despair in their wake.

Cody Burns, Terez Smith, Alex Rood and Jesse Reinhart are establishing themselves, since Head Coach Brennan Briggs realigned the backfield before last week's game, as a dominant offensive force.

Last night Burns gained 118 yards on nine carries and scored a TD. Smith ran for 99 yards on 21 carries. Rood rushed 14 times for 95 yards and two TDs. While Reinhart was 7 for 16 passing for 113 yards and a TD.

Batavia beat Bishop Kearney 33-18.

Daemon Konieczny caught two passes for 58 yards. Bannon Moore had one 30-yard TD reception.

On defense, Isaiah Hill had nine tackles and Rood had eight. Max Rapone snagged two interceptions and returned one 90 yards on the last play of the game, getting caught from behind two yards from the goal line. Reinhart had five tackles and an interception.

In other Friday night football:

Notre Dame beat Lyons 51-6. Jed Reese went into the game needing to gain 205 yards to top 1,000 rushing yards on the season. He gained 210. He ran 16 times and scored four touchdowns. All but 19 of the yards were gained in the first half. The game was played with a running clock in the second half. Gabe Macdonald was 3-5 passing for 41 yards and a TD. He rushed six times for 52 yards an two TDs, all in the first half. Jayson Reinhart had two catches for 25 yards and a TD. Mason Randall and Reinhart had three sacks each. Randall made five tackles. Max Hutchins had eight tackles and Collin McWilliams had seven tackles and a sack.

Le Roy beat Mynderse/South Seneca 58-13. Separate coverage coming.

. Separate coverage coming. In eight-man football, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 14, Pembroke 0.

Alexander plays at Red Jacket this afternoon.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.

Top photo: Bannon Moore, who caught a key pass from a double QB move from Rood to Reinhart with seconds left before halftime to give the Devils the lead.

Reinhart intercepts the ball during the first half.

Alex Rood scores from the ground.

Blue Devils defense stopping senior Nathan Carter from scoring.

Maximus Rapone incercepts the ball.

Cody Burns on the run for a touchdown.