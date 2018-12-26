Local Matters

December 26, 2018 - 2:01pm

Batavia's Original warms the hearts of emergency responders with hot pizza on Christmas Day

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia's original, news.

For the third straight year some members of the Batavia's Original staff, led by manager Tom Scott, and with the help of Bailee Welker, delivered pizzas on Christmas Day to those emergency responders who worked on the holiday, helping to keep the community safe while the rest of us enjoy the day with our families.

"We’ve been doing this because we felt it was the least we could do for the people serving and working throughout our community while not being able to spend their holidays at home with family," Scott said.

Photos by Marc Tillery.

